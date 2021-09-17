Texas requires better governance

Texas governance is headed in the wrong direction — and a majority of Texans agree in a Texas Politics Project Poll.

World Business Chicago took out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News encouraging Texas corporations to move to Chicago’s warm business climate — from its tech boom to the city’s place as a transportation hub.

Other reasons to come to Chicago, included: “every person’s right to vote”, “protecting women’s reproductive rights”, and “using science to fight COVID-19.”

Gov. Greg Abbott and his enablers continue to defund Texas public education and special education — but have no problem finding monies for building a border wall that few property owners along the Mexican border support. If seizing private property by eminent domain to build a wall is not government over-reach – than what is?

Through continual defunding of public education, the once elite A&M Consolidated High School has dropped to #209 in Texas — and residents in the district had a subsequent decrease in their property value.