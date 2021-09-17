Texas requires better governance

Texas governance is headed in the wrong direction — and a majority of Texans agree in a Texas Politics Project Poll.
World Business Chicago took out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News encouraging Texas corporations to move to Chicago’s warm business climate — from its tech boom to the city’s place as a transportation hub.
Other reasons to come to Chicago, included: “every person’s right to vote”, “protecting women’s reproductive rights”, and “using science to fight COVID-19.”
Gov. Greg Abbott and his enablers continue to defund Texas public education and special education — but have no problem finding monies for building a border wall that few property owners along the Mexican border support. If seizing private property by eminent domain to build a wall is not government over-reach – than what is?
Through continual defunding of public education, the once elite A&M Consolidated High School has dropped to #209 in Texas — and residents in the district had a subsequent decrease in their property value.
Abbott deliberately politicized and endangered public health in tying the hands of public schools and universities by prohibiting enforced masking, which is far less intrusive and harmful than intubation and drugs pumped into very sick, unvaccinated COVID patients to keep them alive.
To deflect criticism, the governor erroneously blamed “green energy” for the colossal screw-up of the unprepared, overly deregulated power-grid failures during the February freeze.
If Texas were a country, it would be No. 5 in the world in wind energy production — and Texas has the opportunity to lead the U.S. in green energy development.
We need smart policy and good governance for decent education, health care, infrastructure and the rights of residents that attracts the human talent and cutting-edge businesses Texas needs for a prosperous 21st century.
FRED T. DAVIES
College Station