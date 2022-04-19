Texas needs better vehicle inspections

In response to Albert Gonter's letter (Eagle, April 14) about inspection stations needing an approved increase in funding, I offer a response.

The legislature needs to amend what these places should inspect and, if necessary, increase the fee. Having liabililty insurance isn't a vehicle safety or roadworthiness issue as it is to help protect from others' lack of fiscal responsibility in operating a vehicle on the roads.

Showing proof of insurance at the time of inspection only facilitates not having to show it at the tax office when renewing registrations.

Many years ago, the headlight inspection went away and this has led to many "goggle eyed" vehicles, not to mention the huge increase of lifted and/or leveling of pickup trucks without readjusting the headlights so that oncoming vehicle drivers aren't blinded. It should return as part of the safety inspection role to ensure the headlight alignment is proper — along with more inspections of the inspecting stations. There are those that pass vehicles when they shouldn't.

As for stating that inspection stations have more effect than law enforcement on lowering traffic collisions (note that I did not call them "accidents") and fatality rates, I credit this to being only opinion and not based on any factual data.

Enforcement of speed and other moving violations has much more effect on collisions and subsequent fatalities.

The lack of traffic enforcement, which seems severely less than it used to be, along with the obvious increase in the amount of traffic, has a direct impact on traffic safety.

MASON NEWTON

Brazos County