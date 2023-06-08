As announced in the Eagle on June 6, the Texas Legislature announced a cost-of-living increase for state retirees (not teacher’s retirement — that’s a different retirement system).

State retirees haven’t had a cost-of-living increase in more than 20 years. If you have been retired for 20 years or more, you will get a 3% increase beginning in January 2025.

I hope the influx of all that money into the system doesn’t cause spiraling inflation. But, I’m sure our conservative Legislature considered that.

Isn’t it wonderful to have such a fiscally responsible state government?

BURTIS DOCKERY

Bryan