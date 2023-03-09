Who is ruining Texas Avenue in Bryan? Is this the Texas Department of Transportation or the local government? Why?

Can't be "safety," for I have lived near that road for 40 years and rarely have seen more than a fender-bender accident and never a deadly head-on crash.

Where is the funding coming from? Our local taxes or the state's budget surplus? I really hope Bryan is not wasting President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure funds to build unneeded cement barriers that will hurt businesses and anyone who wants to cross Texas Avenue instead of spending those funds to increase lanes on Rudder Freeway.

Did Bryan residents ever vote on this project? Was it passed by our city government? How far north is the project going?

I read The Eagle daily and watch the local news. Why hasn't this make-work unnecessary project been covered in the media?

TERRY ANDERSON

Bryan