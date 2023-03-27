The median the Texas Department of Transportation is constructing on Texas Avenue is moronic and ill-conceived.

They will present an unprecedented hazard to drivers who will be making U-turns in front of traffic to access businesses.

Then there is the delay to first responders getting to a fire or accident or other emergency.

There will be numerous tragedies because of the Texas Department of Transportation plan. Somehow, the department should be held accountable.

Residents: Sound off and make your voices heard.

WILLIAM OLIVER

Bryan