The median the Texas Department of Transportation is constructing on Texas Avenue is moronic and ill-conceived.
They will present an unprecedented hazard to drivers who will be making U-turns in front of traffic to access businesses.
Then there is the delay to first responders getting to a fire or accident or other emergency.
There will be numerous tragedies because of the Texas Department of Transportation plan. Somehow, the department should be held accountable.
Residents: Sound off and make your voices heard.
WILLIAM OLIVER
Bryan