Texans need to vote for a new governor

Governor Abbot and his enablers do not want a large voter turnout this November. Texas is being governed by a minority, white, Christian-nationalist, populist, Republican Party that does not reflect the more pluralistic values of majority Texans: humane women’s reproductive rights, rational gun safety laws, support of (not continued defunding/ dumbing-down) of public education, better options for health care and child care, and separation of church and state — as guaranteed in the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Sadly, the conservative Republican Party of Lincoln, Reagan and George H. Bush is no more.

Through Texas state government’s intrusion — criminalizing a woman’s right to make her own private reproductive decisions with her health care provider — we relegate more than 50% of our population to second-class status and endanger Texas losing the professional talent/workforce it needs to attract for a prosperous 21st century.

My Texas-born, professional daughter questions whether she wants to live in Texas, much less raise a family here. If men became pregnant, there would be guaranteed reproductive rights. Period!

While small businesses, the middle- and lower-classes struggle, large corporations and special interest groups game the system with their “crony” capitalism, tax breaks and excessive deregulation — at the expense of ordinary Texans and our environment.

The lobbyists own the governor and many in the Texas Legislature, who do their bidding: drumming-up the cultural wars that pits one tribe against another — obscuring the really important issues that affect us all.

As Americans we all have much in common. Texas is historically one of the worst-voting states. It is imperative to register voters, encourage voting and elect a new governor and Legislature that represents a majority Texans — and leads Texas into a more prosperous and equitable 21st century.

FRED T. DAVIES

College Station