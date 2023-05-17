Further to the discussion of tenure at Texas’ universities is the issue of financial impact.

The best researchers are, naturally, the most successful in bringing in funding. Clearly, if we remove the tenure perk, we will lose some of our best researchers who will take their funding with them.

On the other hand, the possible silver lining to the nationwide tenure cloud is that if Texas continues to offer tenure, we would be more attractive than the non-tenure granting competition (e.g. University of Wisconsin).

It follows that by granting tenure to the faculty, we gain more financial support for our research enterprise, which makes us more attractive to high tech industries such as semiconductor chip facilities — a real win-win situation for Texas.

MARLAN SCULLY, director

Institute for Quantum Science & Engineering

Texas A&M University