Taking exception to the editor's note

A few days ago, Eagle editors "corrected" a letter in which the writer referred to the U.S. as a democracy. Wrong, the editors declared, it's a constitutional republic.

My Webster's defines democracy as "government in which the people hold the ruling power either directly or through elected representatives." Hence, the United States is both a democracy and a republic.

To claim otherwise would be like saying Texas A&M can't be both a school and a university, or that a vehicle can't be both a car and a Chevrolet.

Were the editors fearful readers might think we're a direct democracy, or were they buying into the right wing censorship of any term that sounds too much like Democrat or Democratic?

TOM KISKE

College Station