Take bold steps to make a better world

“Live to build a better world” read the bold type in The Eagle. What followed those bold words described an exhibit of responses to dramatic changes based on Texas A&M’s collection of science fiction and fantasy items, a most marvelous collection indeed.

We have an opportunity -- not based in fantasy -- to build a better world in response to the changes wrought by COVID-19 and other global crises. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions and the rest of the House of Representatives soon will be debating their response to President Joe Biden’s budget. That budget proposes a modest increase in International poverty-focused assistance (which assistance is just ½ of 1 percent of the federal budget) and would be a bold step towards ending global scourges such as COVID-19.