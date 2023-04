I totally understand the need for improving the flow on Texas Avenue, but the way it is being done is seriously affecting streets such as University Drive and Villa Maria Road, making them much more dangerous.

I have had people speeding around me, cutting me off, not using their turn signals, changing lanes in the middle of the intersection, etc.

I feel that someone needs to take a very serious look at this and come up with a solution before someone gets seriously hurt or killed.

DONNA FOS

Bryan