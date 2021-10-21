Supporting College Station neighborhoods

Through the years, the city of College Station has been blessed with quality, dedicated city council members — men and women who had a genuine interest in the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens. Individuals who sincerely believed that a healthy community was one that stressed quality neighborhoods and well thought-out, managed development.

With those values in mind, I urge you to join me in voting for Dennis Maloney and William Wright. Dennis, with a storehouse of knowledge, brings many years of service as a council member in his efforts to enhance and protect our neighborhoods and move the city forward with well planned development and commercial opportunities.

In his first attempt at elected leadership, William, in addition to his willingness to learn, brings a neighborhood integrity positive voting record from service on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Additionally, he has served on the city’s Historical Preservation Committee.

Please seriously consider supporting these two men and join me in voting for Dennis Maloney and William Wright.

BEN WHITE

College Station