John Nichols, when I congratulated him after winning a seat on city council, responded, “Thanks. You know I’m not always going to vote the way you want.”

That has certainly proven to be true, but nonetheless, I will be voting for him again in the upcoming College Station mayoral race. As much as I would love him voting to my interests always, that is an unreal expectation.

What I do expect, and what Nichols delivers, is a point of view which is well-informed — the result of years of service to our community in many different capacities.

He was on the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2004-2010 and was subsequently elected to city council. He was a founder and past president of the College Station Soccer Club as well as of the Brazos Valley Symphony Society. He is a life member and past president of the College Station Noon Lions Club.

The number of committees and boards he has served on in the Brazos Valley are too numerous to list here.

I appreciate Nichols’ honesty, and maybe more than that, that he studies the issues that concern all of us in depth. Then, based on all the factors, he makes decisions that benefit the city as whole.

An economist who taught at A&M and who is a professor emeritus, Nichols is unquestionably the candidate best-suited to address the current challenges with our city’s budget, both through his training and experience.

Fiscal responsibility tops his priority list, and at this juncture, it is what should be of most concern to the residents of College Station.

Early voting began this week. If you want experience, if you want fairness in your elected official, cast your vote now or on Election Day for John Nichols for mayor of College Station.

NAN CROUSE

College Station