 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Studies the issues that concern all

  • 0

John Nichols, when I congratulated him after winning a seat on city council, responded, “Thanks. You know I’m not always going to vote the way you want.”

That has certainly proven to be true, but nonetheless, I will be voting for him again in the upcoming College Station mayoral race. As much as I would love him voting to my interests always, that is an unreal expectation.

What I do expect, and what Nichols delivers, is a point of view which is well-informed — the result of years of service to our community in many different capacities.

He was on the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2004-2010 and was subsequently elected to city council. He was a founder and past president of the College Station Soccer Club as well as of the Brazos Valley Symphony Society. He is a life member and past president of the College Station Noon Lions Club.

People are also reading…

The number of committees and boards he has served on in the Brazos Valley are too numerous to list here.

I appreciate Nichols’ honesty, and maybe more than that, that he studies the issues that concern all of us in depth. Then, based on all the factors, he makes decisions that benefit the city as whole.

An economist who taught at A&M and who is a professor emeritus, Nichols is unquestionably the candidate best-suited to address the current challenges with our city’s budget, both through his training and experience.

Fiscal responsibility tops his priority list, and at this juncture, it is what should be of most concern to the residents of College Station.

Early voting began this week. If you want experience, if you want fairness in your elected official, cast your vote now or on Election Day for John Nichols for mayor of College Station.

NAN CROUSE

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former CS mayors name their choices

The majority of the members of the College Station Association of Mayors support John Nichols for mayor and Bob Yancy, William Wright and Mark…

Would work to uplift this community

Some months ago, I had been asked if I knew of Justin Lopez, who is a candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, to whic…

Does Biden want to destroy America?

Doesn't the White House and its dwellers know what we here in America look like when we are standing on 264 billion barrels of untapped oil? A…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert