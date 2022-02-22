 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong in mediation and arbitration
As a local business owner and Brazos County resident, I cast my vote after much careful consideration and as much investigating as possible. I ask neighbors and colleagues about the candidates and research their track records whenever I can.

This election cycle has been no different, but there is one race that is shaping up to be the easiest vote I'll probably ever cast — Roy Brantley for Judge in the Brazos County Court at Law #2.

I was surprised to hear that Roy was running, but it makes perfect sense. He has decades of experience in law, specifically strong in mediation and arbitration (35 years, in fact), and his reputation is impeccable.

I first met Roy at a local church event nearly a decade ago and discovered that he was instrumental in helping S.O.S. Ministries get off the ground. He has been a powerful, consistent force that has blessed our community.

It's a welcome thought that a man such as Roy could be presiding over critical cases that have implications for my neighborhood. We all hope that wisdom and justice and attention to detail will mark our local judiciary; to that end, it's my opinion that Roy is our better candidate for the Brazos County Court at Law No. 2.

I'd appreciate it if you'd join me in voting for Roy Brantley.

T.K. DOUGLASS

Bryan

 

