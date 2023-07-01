The record-breaking heat in our area and the wildfires in Canada, whose smoke is poisoning the air as far down as Virginia and North Carolina, provide the latest evidence of how destructive global climate change is.

One would think that curbing the burning of fossil fuels and expanding clean energy would be high priorities for Republicans here in Texas and across the country. Bizarrely, instead of addressing the greatest threat facing our planet and all life on it, they manufacture bogus “threats” such as diversity and inclusion.

So our Legislature continues to support and support the oil and gas industry, while actually discouraging expansion of solar energy — and lawmakers fearlessly clamp down on diversity and inclusion on our campuses.

LARRY OLIVER

College Station