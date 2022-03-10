Story was fraught with inaccuracies

I am disappointed with the flaccid journalism in Sneha Dey's article about the ACLU’s suit against Gov. Greg Abbott in regard to transgender children.

Dey wrongly suggested that some puberty blockers “are reversible.” She also said they "are widely accepted by health experts.”

Being widely accepted is not the same thing as being safe for children, and the word “reversible” erroneously implies that the effects of hormonal injections can be simply undone with wishful thinking.

The analogy would be to take a healthy tree, inject it with bacteria, and then pour bleach on the tree when you decide, after all, you don’t want the tree to have a disease.

Puberty blockers are incredibly detrimental to emotional and physical development and are not “reversible."

Dey also said that the surgeries contested by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (such as amputating perfectly healthy breasts and penises) are “rarely, if ever, performed on children.”

This is false and even if it wasn’t, it's an asinine reason to argue that such surgeries should be allowed. If such a surgery is performed on one child one time ever and it alters that child irreversibly and harmfully, then it should not be allowed.

Support children by helping them process their sexuality and emotional dysphoria in healthy ways, not by allowing irreversible and medically unnecessary interventions.

SARAH HORGAN

Bryan