There was an interesting front page article in The Eagle on Feb. 19 about Aggie students making an impromptu 17-hour drive to attend a Christian revival event. They had adventures along the way and at the event. A good time was had by all.

Spring break is coming soon for Aggie students. They will take dozens if not hundreds of impromptu trips to far away places. All will include sights, sounds and activities not found on campus or locally.

Some students will end up relaxing at the beach. Others might volunteer to clean up a beach, a park or a playground. Still others might volunteer to drive women who need a certain medical procedure to somewhere it’s available.

Upon their return, students should tell Eagle reporters what they did. This could result in front-page articles which would enrich the lives of all of us.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station