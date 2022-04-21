StageCenter presents a must-see production

Stage Center Theatre, located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan — across the street from Casa Rodriquez — currently is performing “The Turn of the Screw.” You want to make it a point to see this play.

Experienced lead actress Katy Sutton portrays The Governess who transforms from a demure job applicant to a confident supervisor who moves towards the verge of insanity. Supporting actress Lynn Hollister plays the housekeeper who is a friend, mentor, and keeper of secrets.

Every member of the cast does an incredible job. It is well worth your time. The play runs Thursdays through Saturdays until April 30, at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on April 24 at 2 p.m.

It’s a hauntingly good play that’s appropriate for all ages.

Get your tickets at www.stagecenter.net. Enjoy, and thanks for supporting our community theaters.

KARL TEWOLD

College Station