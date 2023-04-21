I am one of the 900 or so members of Mature Well Lifestyle Center.

I am absolutely sick that St. Joseph is to close this operation and I fail to comprehend the justification to do so. While we all understand basic business economics, I question the motive regarding this "business decision." Mature Well is a well-established thriving health improving operation, utilizing a quality environment, equipment and a professional and caring staff which provides excellent health care services to the senior community.

Further I question the statement by St. Joseph Health as to why it is closing Mature Well, for it is vague, condescending, full of anecdotes and reeks of purposefully being misleading.

I challenge St Joseph management to expand on how they plan "seamlessly" to merge the Mature Well operation into its existing Bryan campus as it lacks capacity, is severely dated, and therefore unable to absorb our 900 members and/or provide anywhere near a level of service to our membership going forward. The true result of this closure is that the outstanding health care presently being provided by Mature Well simply will disappear.

Especially given St. Joseph's community-related mission, we respectfully ask it to reconsider this decision for the good and well being of our community.

JACK WILLOUGHBY

Bryan