St. Joseph nurse displays kindness

Every now and again in life, one encounters a special person who makes life more tolerable by helping you have a better day.

Too often, we later find ourselves distracted and forget those who helped us.

For me, that someone is a nurse at CHI St. Joseph Hospital: Ellie Hernandez.

Because of her kindness and support, I want to let others know about her care and ability. Ellie not only is a marvelous nurse, but she is passionate about her work.

She is a huge benefit to St. Joseph and the Brazos Valley community.

ROLAND WAUER

Bryan

