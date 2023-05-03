Turn on any local broadcast TV station and you will see St. Joseph Health telling is all about "human kindness" yet its actions regarding Mature Well would indicate that this is nothing more than a cheap Madison Avenue ad slogan.

St. Joseph, along with virtually every health care provider on the planet, also tells us that the absolute best medicine for seniors is exercise and an active lifestyle. Mature Well has allowed almost 900 senior members a fantastic, welcoming and effective home to attain the active vibrant and healthy lifestyle that is so vital.

Yet as soon as the spreadsheet indicated that continuing this program was problematic, that good old "human kindness" it spends so much to tell us about was thrown out the window.

St. Joseph and Common Spirit continues to regurgitate the company line about restructuring and reorganizing existing facilities, yet everyone familiar with the facilities know this is a complete fabrication. St. Joseph refuses to answer repeated inquiries about this claim of a non-viable lease while refusing to even talk to numerous local doctors groups that attempted to inquire about leasing the space. St. Joseph refuses to discuss the fact that they built the facility, sold it then turned around and entered into the very lease that it now claims is impossible to live with.

St. Joseph refuses to discuss the fact that years remain on the lease that would, at least , be partially covered by continuing Mature Well vs. an empty building.

Perhaps the corporate bean counters in Chicago might look at redirecting some of the ad dollars being spend spreading the cheap slogan "human kindness" from TV to actually using these dollars to benefit the 900 local seniors who soon will lose their much needed facility.

That is what human kindness actually looks like!

BRUCE SLOVER

College Station