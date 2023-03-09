Wow — definitely a shaking-my-head moment when I read, “There is $1,800,000 set aside for the governmental consultant that is helping the county make sure it follows federal guidelines for the spending of the [ARPA] funds.”

Brazos County has been allocated $44.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from one of the many COVID-19 inspired government largesse programs. But, more than 4% of these funds will be used helping the county spend the other more than 95% correctly. Not sure which is worse — spending $1.8 million on the consultant or having to spend $1.8 million not to run afoul of government guidelines!