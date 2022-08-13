Son finds ways to save gas today

Waco and College Station have been at odds at the gasoline pump at least since the 1950s and the days of memorable price wars of 25 cents and 35 cents per gallon along Texas 6.

Why has always been a mystery to most of us (Eagle, Aug. 10).

You might consider my son's response to 2022 gasoline prices, though. He travels between Mansfield and Fort Worth daily, where he assesses collision damage for a major car dealership. After one wrenching episode pumping out a weekly $50 tank of gas, he took drastic steps.

Taking his Type A, macho personality in hand as regards others passing him on the road, he now:

• Cruises at 55 mph on the highway, tops — the fastest speed for efficient gas use

• Eases on and off both accelerator and brake, avoiding stomping on either — which uses much more gas

• Allows six to eight more minutes travel time — preventing stress over the extra minutes needed to get there.

Checking tire pressure also helps.

He says he's cut monthly gas costs by almost half. It pleases him to make a difference with at least one of the tough issues facing us today.

Kathryn G. Lindsay

College Station