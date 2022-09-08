Some scientists: No climate emergency

There is no climate emergency. When have you ever read something like that?

I think never, but according to 1,152 scientists and professionals that is a fact. They have all signed The World Climate Declaration stating that there is not climate emergency. Climate Intelligence — CLINTEL — an independent foundation, garnered the signatures of the 1,152 scientists and professionals.

Climate activists and most politicians claim that 97%,or 99%, or 99.9% consensus of scientists agree we are in a “climate crisis” do to the rise of C02. Why don’t we ever hear from those scientists who disagree?

The media should want to expose both sides of the argument, but that never happens.

BOB ELLIS

Bryan