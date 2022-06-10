 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some people shouldn't have gun access

I'd call 911, thankful for good guys with a gun who have been psychologically vetted with skills training, which is opposite of our current citizen free-for-all.

I'm a Christian, I've taught Sunday School, but no armed teacher should be instructing Bible class in school thinking that will solve gun violence. Can't stop evil? Glad Jesus didn't have that viewpoint, and I hope our law enforcement/military don't stop trying.

We're law-abiding, responsible gun owners unafraid of background checks, red flag laws, warning signs of violence, secure gun storage, or age restrictions.

I want less bad guys with guns, because bad guys shoot first and shoot fast. Giving easy access to rapid-fire, magazine-fed firearms to immature or disturbed people defies common sense — and continuing to do nothing while expecting a different result is insanity.

KATE JOHNSON

College Station

