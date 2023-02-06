I have been a loyal subscriber and reader of The Eagle for over 45 years. I would like to make several observations.

I really appreciate The Eagle’s coverage of local sports, politics and community affairs. I do not like most of the new comics, although I assume that the change was made for financial reasons.

I enjoyed the lengthy editorial column in Sunday’s paper re: document classification. Good work. Please do more. With regard to the columnpiece in today’s paper re: “ChatGPT,” I would think there are many learned English and/or Education Department faculty at Blinn or Texas A&M that would, If asked, write a response.

I do not like the omission of the “TV Grid”; however, I assume that change is an attempt to encourage my additional purchase of the advertised supplement. However, if the “TV Grid” will continue to be omitted, I’d appreciate the cable channel station number being listed on which the movies are playing instead of the network name ( e.g., “AMC”).

Finally, thanks for the “Obituary” section.

Over all, good job and keep up the good work in this tough business climate for newspapers.

O. E. "Ed" ELMORE College Station