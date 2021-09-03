Some change is not progress

Gary M. Gaither(Eagle, Aug. 8) hints in "Pronouns cut from Bryan ISD handbook" at this being an evolutionary process. Far from it — simply a revolution.

Revolutions rarely attain their stated goals, but end up unbalancing the applecart, leading people on a wayward path — and in the process, losing control of the education process, leading one day to students running the schools.

One day, we'll find ourselves like the frog who slowly came to realize he was now in boiling water.

It is hard to imagine a school board member coming up with the need to change references from "he/she" and "his/hers" to "they" and "their" in the student handbook. Or much less, allowing high school students to have unnatural hair color so they would feel comfortable coming to school or allowing middle school students to wear athletic shorts.

It is even harder to imagine teachers applauding these changes, which only will become distractions, further disrupting the educational process.

There was a time when there were stricter dress codes. Good intentions rarely attain much progress. Let us remember that progress is change, but not all change is progress. What is lacking is a dose of common sense.