So many questions about Mature Well

Thank you for the recent well-written article about the approaching closure of the Mature Well facility. The announcement of the closure was quite unexpected and has caused much stress in the older adult population who use the gym.

Many reasons for the closure have been floated about, but no one from the president’s office at CHI St. Joseph has spoken to the members. It would be courteous, good business practice to inform the clients of the real reason for the closure of this exceptional facility.

There are many questions that need to be answered including:

Why has little or no publicity appeared concerning the existence of Mature Well? It is one of the area’s best kept secrets.

If revenue is an issue, why has the second-floor office space been kept vacant for the past four years even though doctors have asked to have their offices there?

Where exactly will the 900 existing members of Mature Well go for their classes and training sessions? There is very limited workout space and even more limited parking space at the existing St. Joseph rehabilitation center. Where will the classes be held or is the intention to stop those classes?

Why has Kim Shaw, the current president of CHI St. Joseph, not been able to meet with members of Mature Well and discuss this situation?

As a five-year member of the Mature Well community, I respectfully request answers to these questions that I and many other members of Mature Well have.

GINNY SMITH

Bryan

St. Joseph should reconsider closing

I am one of the 900 or so members of Mature Well Lifestyle Center.

I am absolutely sick that St. Joseph is to close this operation and I fail to comprehend the justification to do so. While we all understand basic business economics, I question the motive regarding this “business decision.” Mature Well is a well-established thriving health improving operation, utilizing a quality environment, equipment and a professional and caring staff which provides excellent health care services to the senior community.

Further I question the statement by St. Joseph Health as to why it is closing Mature Well, for it is vague, condescending, full of anecdotes and reeks of purposefully being misleading.

I challenge St Joseph management to expand on how they plan “seamlessly” to merge the Mature Well operation into its existing Bryan campus as it lacks capacity, is severely dated, and therefore unable to absorb our 900 members and/or provide anywhere near a level of service to our membership going forward. The true result of this closure is that the outstanding health care presently being provided by Mature Well simply will disappear.

Especially given St. Joseph’s community-related mission, we respectfully ask it to reconsider this decision for the good and well being of our community.

JACK WILLOUGHBY

Bryan

Law enforcement provided great service The Bosley family would like to give a huge shout out the to the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department for the professional and uninterrupted escort they provide for our father’s passing.

Thank you for all your help in getting our father to his final resting place.

RICK BOSLEY

Bryan

So many concerns for electric vehicles

Besides the actual cost to the customer, changing to an electrical vehicle has some serious problems.

First, one states that 5,000 charging stations must be built to service these vehicles. Currently, a large number of states have five or fewer charging stations; several states have no stations. Who pays for these? As these stations are constructed, gasoline stations will close, causing a loss of many private businesses and jobs.

Then there is the matter of the U.S. power grids. The increasing number of EVs will add to the grids already strained by current uses and resulting in brown-outs. How will we generate the needed electric power? Of the “acceptable” sources of power, China manufactures a majority of essential parts for both solar and wind power.

As for the EVS, the current prices are well beyond a large majority of families, even though Tesla has announced a significant price reduction for one model. The rare earth metals used in construction of the lithium batteries present several additional problems. Lithium requires large quantities of water for mining and China controls more than 50% of the current available areas.

Most of the cobalt comes from the Congo where young children work in the mines.

Finally, how does one dispose of or recycle the batteries?

As the number of EVs increases, more charging stations will be required; who pays for these. The current service stations were constructed and paid for by private sources. Who pays for the electricity from the charging station? Most of the funds for construction and repairs of our highways comes from taxes on gasoline and diesel fuels. How will these funds be replaced?

These are by no means all of the problems that face us as the push for replacement of combustion engine vehicles. I don’t believe those pushing for EVs have even considered these areas of concern.

KEITH A. ARNOLD

Bryan

We need reasonable changes in gun laws

If we continue our current path of more and more guns, every man, woman and child will need to have a semi-automatic weapon with him or her at all times, as we continue to live in fear for our lives.

At the end of the path without guns, are the good guys who can’t protect themselves and family, and possibly you.

While we blame mental health, we don’t allow screening or background checks, allowing those with issues continued easy access to lethal weapons. It’s not logical. We have equally treated hotheads and mental health issues with the steady good guys, then equally treated every type of gun, lumping everything together in the name of the 2nd Amendment, ignoring the wording, “well-regulated,” and simple common sense.

Hollywood created a mystique of guns, but even John Wayne wasn’t John Wayne. He was an iconic actor named Marion Morrison who didn’t have gunfights.

We need reasonable changes, because history and current events prove this won’t stop on its own.

KATE JOHNSON

College Station

Rudder coach should be encouraging

First let me say I understand coaching and the behavior of coaches. I have watched one coach for years and have had it. For Rudder High School softball, my feelings are so torn up.

This particular coach is rude, shows favoritism, and does not support her junior varsity team — will only speak to JV team members to criticize or if she needs a favor. I know methods of coaching get our young people ready for life in so many ways, and I respect that.

Parents should not be afraid to speak with this coach for fear that the girls will have to face the repercussions their kids will face for it.

We have been taught to respect adults and especially teachers. If this coach does not want to coach she shouldn’t be there.

Respect for authority is so important, These coaches are suppose to help in shaping and preparing our young people. The parents of these players are teaching these women to finish what they have started. The lesson they are currently taking away from this coach’s behavior is to avoid people like this and, should you have to be around them, stay quiet and out of the way.

BONNIE MILLER

Bryan

Worried over ethics at Supreme Court

I was unnerved recently to read that one (or more) of our Supreme Court justices had taken — for decades unreported — expensive/free trips to exotic places, provided by a very rich friend. I was under the naive assumption that these scholars of the court who study ethics and law for decades of their lives would have also gleaned along the way an elevated sense of wisdom and common sense.

Well, I am now somewhat abused of that notion: in fact, I would argue that it seems focusing only on ethics and the law for a livelihood over many years may blinker the human mind to the more important values of personal actions — such as common sense and wisdom!

One definition of wisdom is the ability to think so our behavior is reasonable and our decisions sound; and a definition of common sense is to think and act reasonably using insight and practical experience.

Right now I’m pondering if a blinkered study of ethics and law only for a lifetime gives one a myopic/distorted view of not whether things are truly right or wrong, but rather only if the law allows one to get away with things legally or not?

What an ironic turn it would be if the above were true!

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan