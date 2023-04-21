Besides the actual cost to the customer, changing to an electrical vehicle has some serious problems.

First, one states that 5,000 charging stations must be built to service these vehicles. Currently, a large number of states have five or fewer charging stations; several states have no stations. Who pays for these? As these stations are constructed, gasoline stations will close, causing a loss of many private businesses and jobs.

Then there is the matter of the U.S. power grids. The increasing number of EVs will add to the grids already strained by current uses and resulting in brown-outs. How will we generate the needed electric power? Of the "acceptable" sources of power, China manufactures a majority of essential parts for both solar and wind power.

As for the EVS, the current prices are well beyond a large majority of families, even though Tesla has announced a significant price reduction for one model. The rare earth metals used in construction of the lithium batteries present several additional problems. Lithium requires large quantities of water for mining and China controls more than 50% of the current available areas.

Most of the cobalt comes from the Congo where young children work in the mines.

Finally, how does one dispose of or recycle the batteries?

As the number of EVs increases, more charging stations will be required; who pays for these. The current service stations were constructed and paid for by private sources. Who pays for the electricity from the charging station? Most of the funds for construction and repairs of our highways comes from taxes on gasoline and diesel fuels. How will these funds be replaced?

These are by no means all of the problems that face us as the push for replacement of combustion engine vehicles. I don't believe those pushing for EVs have even considered these areas of concern.

KEITH A. ARNOLD

Bryan