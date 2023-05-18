Brazos County commissioners shut down veterans' services "temporarily."
To a veteran in need temporary is unacceptable. But commissioners didn't shut down the millions of dollars for a new juvey jail to lock up Brazos County kids, or the millions they are spending to make the detention center larger to hold even more of our residents then they already do, or the sheriffs department, which fills both facilities as fast as it can increase the size of each.
But commissioners shut down services to veterans.
Unacceptable.
ALBERT GONTER
Bryan