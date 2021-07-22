 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharp advanced fight against COVID-19
0 comments

Sharp advanced fight against COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

As a COVID-19 researcher, we appreciate the publication of the Dallas Morning News article by Sue Ambrose (Eagle, July 18). It pointed out that President Donald Trump’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, turned to John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, for help in searching for a cure for COVID-19.

It is no surprise that Dr. Carson should contact the chancellor for guidance, given Sharp's strong leadership in the fight against the pandemic.

Throughout the past 16 months, John Sharp encouraged and supported a variety of innovations and research projects against COVID, and he kept the public informed about vital progress on a weekly television program. 

Two examples of his leadership are on display in 2020 peer-reviewed articles on research into the best ways to detect COVID-19.  An article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences focused on progress in direct detection using laser spectroscopy. 

A paper in Applied Physics Letters focused on indirect detection — in other words testing for the effects of the virus, such as the production of antibodies by an infected individual.

Chancellor Sharp’s encouragement was noted by researchers in the acknowledgments: “We would like to express our deep appreciation to TAMUS Chancellor John Sharp, without whom this project would not have happened.”

Indeed, Texas A&M and the entire state of Texas are fortunate to have the clear vision of John Sharp in these troubled times.

 MARLAN O. SCULLY

Distinguished Professor, Texas A&M

Member, National Academy of Sciences

Bryan

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Embarrassing behavior
Letters

Embarrassing behavior

Two similar processes currently are taking place with amazing differences. The Democrats in the Texas House have fled to Washington in an effo…

Response to fireworks incident
Letters

Response to fireworks incident

These words are in response to fireworks being set off in an East Bryan neighborhood. The city of Bryan has rules and fireworks are illegal in…

Letters

'We know their names'

Andrew Brown Jr., Michael Brown, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Willie McCoy, Duante Wright, Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prude, Stephon Clark, Philand…

Sewer work is damaging trees
Letters

Sewer work is damaging trees

College Station residents be warned! Although we were promised that our trees would be protected during the ongoing sewer renovation project, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert