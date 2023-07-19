Shame on the way A&M treated McElroy Jul 19, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Re: Shame on A&M for the [Kathleen] McElroy controversy.Bravo, Eagle! Bravo!SUSAN GRAYBryan 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bryan should build plant somewhere else I find it interesting that so much coverage has been given to the path of the new sewer line in the area involving Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Why does Rudder Assn. think it has a say? It is so revealing that a local medical doctor, who probably does fine on diagnosing and proscribing for headaches or colds, leads a group nam… Consequences in not enforcing limits Having been one of many who have fought for many years to preserve “neighborhood integrity” in the face of the never-ending increases in enrol… Our local state reps are too liberal The Grimes County-College Station area is one of the most conservative areas in the state. Our state representatives for Grimes County and Co… Responding to false narratives on McElroy False narratives and unfounded personal attacks in recent national reports and local editorials concerning Texas A&M’s nascent journalism …