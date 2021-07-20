Sewer work is damaging trees

College Station residents be warned! Although we were promised that our trees would be protected during the ongoing sewer renovation project, the contractors hired by the city are taking absolutely no precautions to save our trees.

They most likely killed my majestic 50-year- old live oak tree when they dug two enormous holes — 10 feet deep and 15 feet wide — on two sides of it. Live oaks cannot survive having 50% of their root system destroyed.

My tree is 2.5 feet in diameter, 93 inches in circumference and more than 30 feet tall. One of these holes also compromised the stability of a huge pecan tree in close proximity by digging out one entire side of its root system.

If you have old trees in the vicinity of your sewer lines, you can still call the contractors and ask how they plan on minimizing the damage to your trees.

MAGRIT MOORES

College Station