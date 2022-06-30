Several reasons decision will hurt

The overturn of Roe v. Wade is and will be a disaster, not only in and of itself, but (as Justice Clarence Thomas said) because it could open up a route to the loss of other rights, such as gay marriage, interracial marriage, access to contraception and probably others to be decided later.
I have numerous younger female relatives who will be affected, and I want to protect their rights. Also, some of my younger relatives are in interracial marriages, and they will be affected.
Lastly, I am not a Christian, and wish to defend my rights as well.
DUNCAN TAYLOR
Bryan