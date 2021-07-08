Sessions should support Alzheimer's funding

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,000 in Texas, along with their approximately 11 million unpaid caregivers.

Without medical breakthroughs, these numbers will continue to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. I understand firsthand the impact this horrendous disease has on families.

Recently, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum was held virtually with more than 2,300 advocates in attendance. They urged members of Congress to continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s.

Along with other bills related to Alzheimer’s, I continue requesting Rep. Pete Sessions to support the $289 million needed by the National Institute of Health to keep researching for a cure for this death-sentence disease.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Rep. Sessions to invest in all policies related to Alzheimer’s and dementias so that some day a cure will be found.

MELODY LEE

McGregor