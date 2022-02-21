Serves on two critical committees

John Raney is known and respected in the Brazos Valley. His legislative accomplishments speak for themselves through his service on the Appropriations Committee and its critical importance to A&M.

In my opinion, John’s major contribution is making the right decision when public opinion isn’t in favor. It’s easy to vote when everyone agrees with the decision but the Legislature normally doesn’t face those kinds of issues.

Last session, John served in a capacity and made a decision that was certainly not a popular one, but critical to the future needs of transportation in the state. That kind of leadership is rare, but absolutely critical at this time.

Please join me in returning John Raney to Austin to continue to serve the Brazos Valley and the state of Texas.

STEVE PRINGLE

Bryan