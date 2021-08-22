Schools should require wearing masks

We are grandparents of three College Station students who now are in grades three and five.

We are encouraged by the 2021-2022 COVID-19 protocols that were posted on the CSISD website on Aug. 13.

However, given that there is a dramatic increase in COVID cases in Brazos County, and the hospitals are filling up, we are disturbed that they do not go far enough. If our goal is to minimize the impact of this illness on our residents, from children through grandparents, then it is reckless to limit ourselves to a top-down, politically driven mandate that deems mask-wearing to be “voluntary.”

We are aware that masks are not a panacea, but when you weigh the rights of a person who doesn’t want to be inconvenienced by wearing a mask against the rights of those whose lives could be lost because of an asymptomatic unmasked COVID carrier, there is no moral ground to argue against a mask mandate at this time.

As leaders and educators, the College Station school board and administration need to set an example by pushing back against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate against CDC guidance, as some school districts in our state already have done.