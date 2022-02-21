 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholarship has helped many Aggies
date 2022-02-21

Sonja and I recently moved to Traditions. It is our pleasure to be able to vote for John Raney.

In 2011, I worked with Raney to pass legislation creating the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP). TASSP was a vision of former president of A&M and former Secretary of Defense Bob Gates.

In Raney's 11 years' service in the Texas House of Representatives, while serving on the Higher Education and Appropriations Committees, Raney has been responsible for more than $25 million being appropriated for $10,000-per-year scholarships to students enrolled in a Texas ROTC program who commit to serve their country in the armed services — 2,410 A&M cadets have received this scholarship representing $19 million of the $25 million appropriated.

We know we speak for these more than 2,400 A&M cadets and their parents when we say, “Thank you, John Raney, for your leadership in making it possible for us to attend A&M and graduate from this great university and allowing us to serve our country as officers in one of the armed services of the United States of America.”

It is without any hesitation that we encourage others to join us in reelecting John Raney as our state representative.

NEAL ADAMS, '68 

Bryan

