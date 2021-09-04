 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Save reproductive rights for women
0 comments

Save reproductive rights for women

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Most of us who support abortion rights will probably never have abortions — because we fortunately do not experience an unwanted pregnancy or because we are no longer within childbearing age.

We demand that abortion rights be upheld because we passionately believe in he constitutional right to control our own bodies. Reproductive rights are an important part of that.

Does anyone really want the Texas Legislature to have the power to make those decisions for us? Think seriously about who you want to have the right to decide whether you will or will not reproduce.

Remember, if legislators have the right to decide one way, they also are giving themselves the right to decide the opposite. 

NIKKI VAN HIGHTOWER

College Station

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why the fuss over COVID-19?
Letters

Why the fuss over COVID-19?

College Station Dr. Mark Brauer (Eagle, July 29) said he is seeing more young people with COVID-19 and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Letters

No freedom to infect others

Most people have a label such as vegetarian, lawyer, doctor, manager, law officer, teacher, etc. These labels designate a change in their beha…

Letters

Abbott didn't learn COVID lesson

Gov. Greg Abbott seems to have learned all the wrong things from his COVID-19 diagnosis. He claims his illness was "brief and mild because of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert