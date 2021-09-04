Save reproductive rights for women

Most of us who support abortion rights will probably never have abortions — because we fortunately do not experience an unwanted pregnancy or because we are no longer within childbearing age.

We demand that abortion rights be upheld because we passionately believe in he constitutional right to control our own bodies. Reproductive rights are an important part of that.

Does anyone really want the Texas Legislature to have the power to make those decisions for us? Think seriously about who you want to have the right to decide whether you will or will not reproduce.

Remember, if legislators have the right to decide one way, they also are giving themselves the right to decide the opposite.

NIKKI VAN HIGHTOWER

College Station