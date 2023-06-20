I just became aware that Brazos County commissioners fired Pat Patterson from his position a veteran service officer.

I met Patterson when I was trying to get help for my nephew, who was a Marine in the Gulf War and is suffering from PTSD and burn pit issues. Patterson was the only person who could finally get him the help he needed and the percentages of disability in order to get his proper reimbursement from the government he had coming to him.

What a disservice to veterans to remove him from this critical position at this time when they need an advocate that is so knowledgeable about veteran’s affairs. My God, and I mean that in the sincerest way, our veterans should be our most important assets in this country and we should treat them that way. And that is what Patterson did.

Since the county government has elected not to give a reason for his release, it sounds more personal to me than a legitimate reason, which makes this even sadder all the way around. I’ve been a part of county governments and I know how they work.

I’m sorry for our veterans and for Pat Patterson and for my nephew.

KERYN McMAHAN

Goldthwaite