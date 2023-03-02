My wife and I have lived in College Station for 40 of the 50 years that we have been in our great community.

I am surprised and feel badly that the city of College Station seems serious about encroaching on our good neighbors in Bryan with a sewer line that serves only College Station residents.

I may be reaching a bit to envision a sort of parallel situation, wherein a major world power has encroached on a neighbor nation.

Apparently College Station would be able to use the power of eminent domain to do this. Lets hope that good will causes a better solution.

PHILIP SPRINGER

College Station