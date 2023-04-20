First let me say I understand coaching and the behavior of coaches. I have watched one coach for years and have had it. For Rudder High School softball, my feelings are so torn up.

This particular coach is rude, shows favoritism, and does not support her junior varsity team — will only speak to JV team members to criticize or if she needs a favor. I know methods of coaching get our young people ready for life in so many ways, and I respect that.

Parents should not be afraid to speak with this coach for fear that the girls will have to face the repercussions their kids will face for it.

We have been taught to respect adults and especially teachers. If this coach does not want to coach she shouldn't be there.

Respect for authority is so important, These coaches are suppose to help in shaping and preparing our young people. The parents of these players are teaching these women to finish what they have started. The lesson they are currently taking away from this coach's behavior is to avoid people like this and, should you have to be around them, stay quiet and out of the way.

BONNIE MILLER

Bryan