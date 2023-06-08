As the College Station City Council moves toward a decision regarding the North East Trunk Line sewer project, the boring option under North and South Rosemary Drives seems to have received a favorable hearing.

The preliminary environmental assessment is that the old growth trees will be safe since the bore is 15 feet deep. That assessment does not address the major impact of the large diameter (30 feet) and deep (20 feet) holes required to position the boring machine and insert the pipe sections. That diameter exceeds the width of the roads and will close them for months. For each 30 foot diameter, 20 foot deep hole there will be a 30 foot diameter, 20 foot high dirt pile next to it.

When the rain comes (and it will) this turns into mud. Where does that mud go and how can it not affect the trees and other foliage? Why did the preliminary environmental study not address this obvious problem? Who cleans up our front yards and replaces the lost lawns and foliage? Each hole likely would fill with water even without rain, so sump pumps will need to be running and that muddy water will have to go somewhere.

We need the whole hole story. How is a lift station with its costs of upkeep such an enormous burden on the city, given that there are 17 already in operation in College Station and many more in Bryan. The longterm risks of one more lift station seem small compared to the short term risks of excavation.

RICHARD MILES

Bryan