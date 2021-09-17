Robert E. Lee betrayed America

Blanche Brick (Eagle, Sept. 14) recommends a balanced view of Robert E. Lee, remembering positives about him along with the fundamental poison at the heart of his betrayal of the United States and his support of slaveholders.

By reducing praise and prominence of Robert E. Lee too much, Brick warns, “We are losing the complexity of our history which future generations will need when they face difficult situations.”

On the contrary, by correcting false narratives about our history, we gain accuracy and proper complexity instead of continuing to satisfy foolish desires for simplicity and trying to find compromise over outright evils in our past.

Lee was a vain man who led thousands to their deaths for a wretched cause, and he never gave up his belief that he was justified. He cultivated continued loyalty from white Southerners that propped up their passion to continue violent subjection of Black Americans.

Lee could have done much more to convince his followers that they had been wrong, but he did not believe he was wrong.