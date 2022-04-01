 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Cessna tells it like it is

I want to join Ed Elmore in defense of Robert Cessna, an outstanding sports writer for The Eagle for almost 50 years.

Robert always has offered insightful columns about local sports.

Robert famously sometimes will offer his opinions and “grades” along with the raw sports statistics about A&M  athletic teams or related matters. One may not agree all the time with his opinions, but his positions are always rationally explained and honesty assessed.

So I say “Lay off Robert Cessna” — a local sports-writing legend and institution.

Who else is going to tell you if A&M loses 77-0: “Well, that’s an 'F'?"

STUART F. LEWIS

College Station

