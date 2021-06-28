Restaurants should tone down the noise

This is to all restaurants in Bryan and College Station:

Please do something about the noise level in your establishments. Do all restaurant owners/managers go to a seminar where they are taught that noise equals a successful business? Bah, humbug!

There is only one restaurant in our area where we can have a relaxed, quiet meal for lunch and dinner. I won’t tell which one or everyone will go there and make it noisy.

We get it. Restaurants won’t use carpet and tablecloths and drapes for obvious reasons. But there are less-obtrusive methods, such as sound deadening panels for one. Be creative.

Please consider a change. Be the first in our area to address this problem.

Put up something to absorb the noise and turn the music down.

CONNIE BRADSHAW

College Station