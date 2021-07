These words are in response to fireworks being set off in an East Bryan neighborhood. The city of Bryan has rules and fireworks are illegal in the city limits.

If you have to go crazy with fireworks, you need to move out in the county where fireworks are legal.

Police officers are human too and have a job to do. If you people are not happy with the job they did on July 4, think about trading places with them that night.

JOSEPH LARRY JOHNSON

Bryan