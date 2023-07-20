False narratives and unfounded personal attacks in recent national reports and local editorials concerning Texas A&M’s nascent journalism department are disheartening.

Perhaps President Earl Rudder would be ashamed of the state of our media today. But we would prefer to let James Earl Rudder Jr speak to that. Just as he has about the work of The Rudder Association, as posted on the front page of our website for more than a year.

There was no “smear campaign” against Kathleen McElroy, but there were some basic journalistic questions left unanswered. Such as, “How can you reconcile your many years of advocating racial essentialist views with Texans' clearly expressed desire to move our state institutions away from such ideologies?”

Contrary to the repeated media narrative, the problem was never anyone else’s excessive focus on race.

Also, a question any candidate should have a good answer for, “What is your plan to help restore America’s faith in journalism?” A profession in which the latest Gallup poll shows only 7% of Americans have “a great deal of trust” is not being well served by the filtering out of “illegitimate” perspectives, as the professor called them.

If disgraced former activist-journalist Dan Rather is the spokesman for the institution of journalism, then perhaps Texas A&M’s journalism department is needed more than anyone fully appreciated. For the sake of our divided culture and a broken profession, we hope Texas A&M succeeds.

MATT POLING, president

The Rudder Association