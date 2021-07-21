 Skip to main content
Republicans want to suppress the urban vote
Republicans want to suppress the urban vote

Hank Taylor and Bill Bassichis (Eagle, July 16) agree with the Republican Party’s contention that their proposed changes in voting rules in Texas were motivated by voter fraud. However, no significant voter fraud has been documented in Texas for more than 50 years.

The real reason for the Republican Party’s proposed changes in Texas voting rules is the changing demographics of the state. The percentage of Texans living in our major urban areas increases every year while the rural population shrinks.

Urban Texans prefer the candidates and policies of the Democratic Party. Republicans can continue to dominate the politics in Texas only if they can suppress the urban vote. They will try to do so by any means possible.

TERI METCALF

College Station

