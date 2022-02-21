Represents area consistently

I do not know state Rep. John Raney personally, but my husband does and calls him a “straight shooter” — about as close to transparency as we will get.

He represents this area consistently and effectively in the Legislature, including support of the recent law protecting police from being defunded locally.

For A&M, he established the Aggie Legislative Caucus in 2019, which changes its leadership every session from among members.

I do not know his opponent either, except that he entered the race in the last few minutes, and sends me a lot of mail featuring his famous family name, maroon-and-white passion, and a few buzz words, like immigration and economy.

Surely, this primary for our state House representative carries a bit more weight around the Brazos Valley than a race for Aggie yell leader.

KATHRYN G. LINDSAY

College Station