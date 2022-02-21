 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Represents area consistently
0 Comments

Represents area consistently

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I do not know state Rep. John Raney personally, but my husband does and calls him a “straight shooter” — about as close to transparency as we will get.

He represents this area consistently and effectively in the Legislature, including support of the recent law protecting police from being defunded locally.

For A&M, he established the Aggie Legislative Caucus in 2019, which changes its leadership every session from among members. 

I do not know his opponent either, except that he entered the race in the last few minutes, and sends me a lot of mail featuring his famous family name, maroon-and-white passion, and a few buzz words, like immigration and economy.

Surely, this primary for our state House representative carries a bit more weight around the Brazos Valley than a race for Aggie yell leader. 

KATHRYN G. LINDSAY

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Letters

A personality of 'let's discuss'

I am writing in support of my Aggie classmate and friend, John Raney. I have known John and wife Elizabeth for more than 50 years now and have…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert