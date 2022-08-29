Removing the Bible bad for our schools

Removing the Bible from schools is the most manmade mistake ever. We need guidance for our children who have to live in a world full of evil.

This just tells us that Satan is the number one outcast of this world. So many have fallen away from God or never knew Him. This has

caused evil and, shame.

I can just imagine how it will cause much more confusion and mistakes. We are supposed to set good examples for our children and quit ignoring what is right from wrong.

It's sad how we have allowed this to continue. We need to make some changes before it's too late.

God is the creator of this world not Satan. This is what happens when we do not have God in our lives.

Satan will intervene in your mind to take over. Take a look around and you shall see. He will make you do things you never thought you would do.

I could not believe the Bible was removed from some school shelves. The excuse was that the parents did not want it in the libraries.

How messed up is that? Since when do the parents have the right to make a decision like this.

I heard a young child about 14 who said he agreed not to remove the Bible. This really touched my heart. How this one child can make a difference.

This sure was a Blessing! Amen!

ROSE WISE

Navasota